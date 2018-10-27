More rain later on Saturday; blustery going into Sunday

Light rain has been lingering over portions of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin this Saturday morning.

Morning fog

Elsewhere, widespread fog and some attendant drizzle formed overnight in large areas of western, central and east central Minnesota. Visibilities dropped to less than a quarter mile in some locations including parts of the Twin Cities metro area. Dense fog advisories have been posted until mid morning.

Seasonable temperatures Saturday afternoon

Look for high temperatures Saturday afternoon to range from the mid 40s near the Boundary Waters of northeastern Minnesota to the low 60s in the southwest. The Twin Cities should have a high around 55 with mostly cloudy skies and light southerly winds.

Another low pressure system

One weather system departs and another one races in from the west. Low pressure from the Dakotas will spread rain into western Minnesota Saturday afternoon and across much of the state to western Wisconsin Saturday evening. The Twin Cities should get some rain beginning in the evening. Rain will continue well into Saturday night.

While most of the rain should be fairly light, greater amounts could fall on some northern areas.

Blustery start to Sunday

Strong winds will pick up on the back side of that next low pressure system. Northwesterly winds will increase Saturday night. Gusts exceeding 35 mph are likely in open areas of western, central and southern Minnesota Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Those raw winds will diminish gradually into Sunday afternoon. Clearing skies will bring out some welcome sunshine. High temperatures should range from the 40s in northeastern Minnesota to the upper 50s in the southwest. The Twin Cities should hit about 52 degrees.

Mild Monday

Monday just might become the best day of the next week. A southerly flow should push temperatures above seasonal normals with highs from the upper 40s in the north to some mid 60s in the southwest. I am anticipating a high of around 58 for the Twin Cities if all goes as planned.

There might be some stray showers, probably of the rain variety, in far northern Minnesota that day.

A cooldown into November

Temperatures will tail off a bit for Tuesday and even more for Halloween Wednesday.

Thursday through the end of next week should bring us temperatures more like mid November. The Twin Cities might have a high just in the low 40s by next Friday.

Storm tracks

The good news, at least for those of us who like to see the onslaught of winter delayed if possible, is that any significant storms will track well to our south and east next week.