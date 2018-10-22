Hurricane Willa’s extreme rapid intensification

Less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Michael rapidly intensified to near Category 5 status just before blasting the Florida Panhandle. Michael roared ashore as a high-end Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and devastating storm surge on October 10 in Mexico Beach, Florida.

Hurricane Willa is the latest example of extremely rapid tropical system intensification. Willa showed explosive rapid intensification from a low-end tropical storm to a Category 5 monster in just 48 hours.

Explosive rapid intensification from low-end tropical storm to Category 5 hurricane in 48 hours — zooming in on the core of #Willa pic.twitter.com/4XJ9aASOuS — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) October 22, 2018

That rapid intensity burst puts Willa among the fastest intensifying hurricanes on record in the northeast Pacific.

Hurricane #Willa strengthened 75 mph in a matter of 24 hours overnight. Of the nearly 550 hurricanes on record in the northeast Pacific, fewer than 25 have strengthened at this rate or faster. https://t.co/2h8pprKTHs — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) October 22, 2018

Now Willa takes aim at Mexico’s Pacific coast between Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

Here are the 3 PM MDT Key Messages for #Hurricane #Willa: Landfall is expected tomorrow in Mexico in southern Sinaloa or northern Nayarit. Full advisory: https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme pic.twitter.com/z9Vk0PYK3k — NHC E. Pacific Ops (@NHC_Pacific) October 22, 2018

One lucky break may be that the core of the hurricane passes right between the two popular Mexico resort areas.

Hurricane #Willa remains a dangerous Category 4 #hurricane in the Eastern Pacific. Landfall in Mexico is expected Tuesday: https://t.co/oTw60kCUH4 pic.twitter.com/qQkWvgZrn4 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 22, 2018

Historically active season

Hurricane activity in the eastern Pacific is pushing the charts this year.