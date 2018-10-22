Hurricane Willa’s extreme rapid intensification

Less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Michael rapidly intensified to near Category 5 status just before blasting the Florida Panhandle. Michael roared ashore as a high-end Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and devastating storm surge on October 10 in Mexico Beach, Florida.
Incredible time-lapse of Hurricane #Michael's storm surge in Eastpoint, Florida. pic.twitter.com/NUSAoNp6Xp
— AMHQ (@AMHQ) October 22, 2018
Hurricane Willa is the latest example of extremely rapid tropical system intensification. Willa showed explosive rapid intensification from a low-end tropical storm to a Category 5 monster in just 48 hours.
Explosive rapid intensification from low-end tropical storm to Category 5 hurricane in 48 hours — zooming in on the core of #Willa pic.twitter.com/4XJ9aASOuS
— Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) October 22, 2018
That rapid intensity burst puts Willa among the fastest intensifying hurricanes on record in the northeast Pacific.
Hurricane #Willa strengthened 75 mph in a matter of 24 hours overnight. Of the nearly 550 hurricanes on record in the northeast Pacific, fewer than 25 have strengthened at this rate or faster. https://t.co/2h8pprKTHs
— Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) October 22, 2018
Now Willa takes aim at Mexico’s Pacific coast between Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.
Here are the 3 PM MDT Key Messages for #Hurricane #Willa: Landfall is expected tomorrow in Mexico in southern Sinaloa or northern Nayarit. Full advisory: https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme pic.twitter.com/z9Vk0PYK3k
— NHC E. Pacific Ops (@NHC_Pacific) October 22, 2018
One lucky break may be that the core of the hurricane passes right between the two popular Mexico resort areas.
Hurricane #Willa remains a dangerous Category 4 #hurricane in the Eastern Pacific. Landfall in Mexico is expected Tuesday: https://t.co/oTw60kCUH4 pic.twitter.com/qQkWvgZrn4
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 22, 2018
Historically active season
Hurricane activity in the eastern Pacific is pushing the charts this year.
The Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season is in the midst of a historically active year. The basin is now at 238% above normal Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) and rising with Major Hurricane #Willa churning. Incredible year there. pic.twitter.com/u0tFZvIuFb
— Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) October 22, 2018