Hurricane Willa blows ashore; rain arrives Thursday

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Oct 23, 2018
0

Hurricane Willa blows ashore in Mexico tonight.

NOAA

The storm brings storms surge, heavy rainfall, and high winds. The storm center put a heavy hit on La Islas Marias Tuesday.

Even though Willa is less organized than she was 24 hours ago, she is still a dangerous storm. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland.

NWS offices in Texas are forecasting more impacts from Willa. The state has already seen significant flooding from unrelated heavy rainfall in the past week.

Minnesota: Rain arrives Thursday

Wednesday will be another dry and partly sunny day across Minnesota. The next rain system moves in Thursday. Rainfall totals between .25″ and .50″ are likely by Saturday.

NOAA NAM 3 km model via tropical tidbits.

 

 

 

 