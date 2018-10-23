Hurricane Willa blows ashore; rain arrives Thursday

Hurricane Willa blows ashore in Mexico tonight.

The storm brings storms surge, heavy rainfall, and high winds. The storm center put a heavy hit on La Islas Marias Tuesday.

Compared to yesterday, Hurricane #Willa is looking much less organized. This view from #GOESEast shows the center of the Cat. 3 storm moving over Las Islas Marias, Mexico. Track the storm in real-time: https://t.co/5LnuijDEGE pic.twitter.com/Z1hNpPJqHF — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 23, 2018

Even though Willa is less organized than she was 24 hours ago, she is still a dangerous storm. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland.

Here are the 3 PM MDT Key Messages for #Hurricane #Willa. The hurricane is expected to make landfall this evening. Full advisory: https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme pic.twitter.com/FX4CzZ1AE9 — NHC E. Pacific Ops (@NHC_Pacific) October 23, 2018

NWS offices in Texas are forecasting more impacts from Willa. The state has already seen significant flooding from unrelated heavy rainfall in the past week.

Forecast is still on track for rain to continue today with moderate rainfall developing tonight and tomorrow. A Coastal low, ample moisture, Hurricane Willa, and a trough across the rest will all contribute! Check out the graphic for a bit more detail! #txwx pic.twitter.com/PVdF739kSq — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 23, 2018

Minnesota: Rain arrives Thursday

Wednesday will be another dry and partly sunny day across Minnesota. The next rain system moves in Thursday. Rainfall totals between .25″ and .50″ are likely by Saturday.