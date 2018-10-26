Gray weekend; sunnier and milder Monday

Timing is everything in life. And in weather.

Minnesota endures a mostly gray, partly drizzly weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale Forecast System 3 km model depicts a possible break in the rain Saturday and another wave pushing in Sunday.

Brighter by Monday

The sun comes out of hiding again Monday. Milder breezes blow in temperatures in the upper 50s and possibly pushing 60-degrees in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. Halloween now looks dry, but colder air arrives later next week.

Record hurricane season

What do you get when you add up all the energy from all the hurricanes in a season? A metric called accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE. By that metric, 2018 is the most active hurricane season on record in the northern hemisphere.

The 2018 Northern Hemisphere #hurricane season has generated the most Accumulated Cyclone Energy of any Northern Hemisphere #hurricane/#typhoon season on record through October 25. #Yutu pic.twitter.com/joKyRcDZvb — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 25, 2018

Cities on the front line of climate change

Climate adaptation is increasingly real at the local level.

What is climate-ready infrastructure? Some cities are starting to adapt https://t.co/VLc3OiF6tJ via @ConversationUS pic.twitter.com/HKjVdaXG3q — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) October 26, 2018

Trees are a good climate defense

Another reason to love our trees.