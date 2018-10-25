Clouds and periods of rain through the weekend; fall color past prime statewide

Are you looking for a few more cloudy days? You betcha!

How about some periods of rain through the weekend? We’ve got you covered there, too.

And then turning cooler to begin November later next week? Trifecta!

Two weather systems from the west

One weather system has arrived with widespread clouds and rain. Radar has been tracking mostly light rain as it plods northeastward across mainly western, central and northeastern Minnesota this Thursday afternoon.

Rain and drizzle have become more widespread in northeastern portions of the state.

Rain will continue on that northeastward path this evening and then diminish overnight. Expect more rain to build on the backside of this low pressure system and track southeastward toward the Twin Cities area on Friday.

Weekend

The second weather system should bring rain arriving from the west about Saturday afternoon. Periods of rain are likely to continue through Saturday night and maybe into Sunday in parts of eastern Minnesota.

Areas of northeastern Minnesota could pick up more than a half inch of rain by the end of the weekend.

High temperatures will remain fairly seasonable through the weekend with highs from the low and mid 40s in the north to low and some mid 50s in the south for Friday and Saturday.

Sunday should be a bit cooler. Some parts of northern Minnesota could see Sunday afternoon temperatures just in the 30s.

Widespread low clouds will prevent nighttime temperatures from falling off as much as is normal for late October through Sunday morning.

Early next week

Temperatures should remain about seasonable for Monday through Wednesday to wrap up a chillier-than-normal October. The Twin Cities area is likely to have high temperatures within a few degrees either side of 50.

Some rain showers could break out on Tuesday.

A gentle cooldown to begin November

Cooler temperatures are likely beginning next Thursday, November 1.

Forecast models are not predicting any winter storms for Minnesota over the next two weeks, just the possibility of occasional light snow or flurries.

Fading fall color

This autumn our neighborhood has had the least-vivid fall color I can remember. Some maples turned a pretty yellow, but not orange or red. Even the usually-golden honey locust trees managed to turn just a pale yellowish-green before the leaves fell. My limited understanding is that the lack of sunshine and maybe the excess of September rain were the culprits. Hopefully, your part of the state was more brilliant.

In any case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources posted an updated fall color report today, Thursday, October 25. Virtually the entire state is past color peak. Happy raking.