Chilly Saturday winds; mild breezes for Sunday

Leaf raking will be a challenge today, as strong winds rearrange our leaf piles.

35 mph to 45 mph wind gusts were reported around parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday morning, and strong winds will continue into the afternoon. Winds will lighten up a bit by late afternoon and they’ll really drop off this evening.

A wind advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. this Saturday for much of south-central and southeastern Minnesota:

Details of the wind advisory:

10 a.m. Update:

The NWS has expanded the wind advisory into portions of Wisconsin:

The wind advisory continues until 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will have the best chance of Saturday snow showers, but the Twin Cities metro area and west-central Wisconsin could see a passing morning flurry.

Temperature trends

The 1 a.m. temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 49 degrees. That will probably go into the books as our Saturday high temp.

The Twin Cities metro area and parts of southern Minnesota will see afternoon temps peak in the lower 40s, with 30s over much of central and northern Minnesota.

Sunday highs rebound nicely, with 40s in the north and lots of 50s elsewhere:

A few spots in the southwest could top 60 degrees.

Monday highs are expected to be in the 50s in central and southern Minnesota, with 40s in the far north:

Twin Cities highs are expected to be in the upper 40s Tuesday, followed by middle 50s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Fall colors

If you’re planning some weekend leaf-peeping, you’ll be interested in the latest fall color report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

Keep in mind that all deciduous trees are included in the fall color report, not just maples.

A Wisconsin fall color report is also available.

Programming note

