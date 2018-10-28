A windy Sunday; Halloween update

Strong winds will muss up your hair as walk outdoors this Sunday morning. The gusty winds could make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles in parts of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service continues a wind advisory until noon Sunday for Dakota county plus most of south-central and southeastern Minnesota:

Details of the wind advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018 MNZ070-076>078-083>085-091>093-281700-

/O.CON.KMPX.WI.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-181028T1700Z/

Dakota-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-

Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Hastings, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing,

Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

425 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018 …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY… * TIMING…northwest winds will continue to increase in speed this

morning. * WINDS…northwest 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph at

times. * IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, loose

objects could be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are

expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult…

especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The winds are expected to gradually taper off as we go through the afternoon.

Temperature trends

High temps are expected to reach the 40s in about the northern half of Minnesota Sunday afternoon, with 50s in the southern half.

A similar high temperature pattern is expected on Monday:

A few spots in far southwestern Minnesota could touch 60 Monday afternoon.

Twin Cities metro area highs could reach the mid 50s on Tuesday, followed by upper 40s Wednesday through Friday.

Precipitation chances

Scattered rain showers should move out of far eastern Minnesota by midday Sunday. A few very scattered showers could linger into early afternoon in far northeastern Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin.

Scattered showers could move into northwestern Minnesota Monday afternoon, then spread eastward Monday night.

A mix of rain and snow will be possible in the far north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain or snow.

Halloween update

Halloween should be dry across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin this year. There could be a few showers in far northern Minnesota, near the Canadian border.

High temps Halloween afternoon are expected to be mainly in the 40s, with some 30s in far northern Minnesota:

We’re expected to top out in the upper 40s in the Twin Cities metro area Wednesday afternoon, so trick-or-treaters can expect evening temps in the low to mid 40s.

Our average Twin Cities high temp on Halloween is 51 degrees.

