A nice Monday, and dry weather until Thursday; November outlook

We recovered nicely from our Sunday morning low temperature of 28 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The official Twin Cities high temperature was 59 degrees Sunday afternoon, and we enjoyed plenty of sunshine all day.

It was a beautiful autumn day all across Minnesota!

Temperature trends

Monday highs are expected to reach the 40s over northern Minnesota, with 50s in the south:

Most of Minnesota will see highs in the 40s on Tuesday.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the upper 40s on Tuesday, followed by lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday, with middle 50s on Friday.

Rain chances

Northeastern Minnesota could see some scattered showers late Monday.

The Twin Cities metro area should stay rain-free through Wednesday.

Occasional showers are possible in Minnesota Thursday and Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern Thursday through Friday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

November outlook

The November temperature outlook from the NWS Climate Prediction Center shows a slight tendency for above-normal temperatures over Minnesota and Wisconsin:

Some cool days can always be expected in November, but the average temperature for the entire month could be a bit above normal in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The wild-card in any November temperature outlook is snow cover. When there’s any meaningful snow cover, high and low temperatures tend to be cooler.

We’ll see how it all pans out!