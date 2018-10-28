50s again on Monday; Halloween weather update

After a cloudy Saturday, it was great to see the Sunday sunshine.

The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 57 degrees, which was 5 degrees warmer than our average high this time of year.

You’ll probably like Monday too.

Temperature trends

Monday highs will reach the 50s in the Twin Cities metro area and most of the southern half of Minnesota, but a few spots in southwestern Minnesota could top 60:

Some spots in the Twin Cities metro area could reach the mid 50s.

Twin Cities metro highs are expected to reach the mid 50s on Tuesday, followed by 50 on Wednesday and middle 40s Thursday and Friday.

Shower chances

Northwestern Minnesota will have a chance of scattered showers Monday afternoon. All of northern Minnesota will have a chance of showers Monday night into early Tuesday. There could also be some flakes in far northern Minnesota late Monday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern Monday morning through Tuesday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain or snow.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain or snow.

Halloween update

Halloween should be dry across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin this year. There could be a few scattered showers in far northern Minnesota, near the Canadian border.

Highs are expected to range from the upper 30s in far northern Minnesota to the lower 50s in the far south:

Temperatures will drop off a few degrees Wednesday evening.

It looks like our Halloween high temp will be around 50 degrees in Twin Cities metro area, with temps dipping into the middle 40s for early evening trick-or-treaters.

That’s not very scary.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.