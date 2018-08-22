Widespread gorgeousness today; periods of unsettled weather later this week

Today will be just about as perfect as an August day can be. The sun will be out statewide, dew points are way down and temperatures will be near normal. Expect afternoon high temperatures from the mid 70s to low 80s. The Twin Cities should warm to about 82 with a light west wind.

Even northeastern Minnesota will be sunny and warm today, thanks to a west wind not blowing in from Lake Superior.

Thursday and the State Fair opener

Temperatures and humidities will continue to be quite pleasant for Thursday and the State Fair. Look for highs again mainly from the mid 70s to low 80s.

But an increase in the cloud cover from west to east as we go through the day should give you a meteorological clue that change is on its way.

Storms beginning late on Thursday

Those clouds tomorrow will be out ahead of a weather system that is forecast to kick off a round of thunderstorms in southwestern Minnesota beginning late Thursday afternoon or evening.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms around the state from Thursday night through Friday. There is just a marginal risk of severe storms in southwestern and west central Minnesota Thursday night.

As with recent storm systems, some of us will get missed.

Heat and humidity for the weekend

Clouds and storms should hold high temperatures mainly to the 70s on Friday, but the dew point will begin to creep up. I think that dew points will climb well into the 60s for mainly the southern half of the state for Saturday and Sunday. That’s not tropical, but it will be muggy.

Periods of unsettled weather

More waves of instability will arrive over the weekend and well into next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms seem to be likely from about Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Again, some of us will get rain but some of us are likely to be bypassed.

More periods of storms are likely next week. Weather dynamics yet to develop and outflow boundaries from previous storms will determine when and where those storms might erupt.

Powerful Hurricane Lane

Lane has strengthened into a very dangerous category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

While Lane’s eye is forecast likely to remain just offshore from the islands and the wind speeds are expected to decrease a bit, very strong winds and torrential rain with widespread flooding are likely.

A hurricane warning has been posted for the Big Island. Other hurricane watches and advisories are in effect as well.