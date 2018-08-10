Weather deja vu; searching for rain

We’ve seen this movie before, but many people will enjoy seeing it again over the next few days.

Thursday was mostly sunny, with a high of 90 in the Twin Cities. That’s pretty much our forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

One thing that will change a bit over the next few days is the dew point temperature. The metro area should have dew points in the lower 60s much of Friday, but dew points are expected to creep up into the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon and stay there through Sunday.

Temperature trends across Minnesota

Friday afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 90s in northwestern Minnesota. The remainder of Minnesota will see mostly upper 80s, with a few spots touching 90. It’ll be cooler near Lake Superior.

Similar highs are on tap for Saturday:

And also on Sunday:

Twin Cities highs should be around 90 on Monday, followed by mid 80s Tuesday and lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Our average high for that period is 81 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Drought update

Rain continues to miss some parts of Minnesota.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows moderate drought over a portion of northwestern Minnesota:

The drought conditions cover parts of Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties, and small portions of Marshall and Beltrami counties.

The yellow-shaded areas are abnormally dry, but not in drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor.

It looks like Minnesota’s next chance for widespread rain will be late Monday night and Tuesday.

Air quality alert

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control agency, smoke from wildfires in western Canada is causing air quality levels in western Minnesota that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma or COPD.

An air quality alert continues until 10 a.m. Saturday for much of western Minnesota:

Here are more details about the air quality alert, from the MPCA:

People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality: There are people who are more likely to be affected when fine particle pollution reaches an unhealthy level. People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease or high blood pressure

Children and older adults

People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors Health effects: Air pollution can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or fatigue. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, use your inhalers as directed and contact your health care provider. Take precautions: Everyone should take precautions when the air quality is unhealthy. Take it easy and listen to your body.

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.

Air quality is expected to improve in western Minnesota by Saturday afternoon.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.