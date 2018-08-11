Warmth and areas of smoke linger; meteor shower details

The official high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 88 degrees Saturday afternoon, but Blaine in Anoka county came in with a high of 90 degrees.

Our Sunday will be a tad warmer than Saturday, and dew point temps will be a bit higher.

Temperature trends

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s in northwestern Minnesota, with upper 80s to around 90 elsewhere in our favorite state:

Some low to mid 80s are possible near Lake Superior.

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be around 91 degrees on Sunday and Monday, followed by mid 80s Tuesday and around 80 Wednesday. High temps rebound to the lower 80s Thursday and mid 80s on Friday.

Air quality alert

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control agency, smoke from wildfires in western Canada is causing air quality levels in Minnesota that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma or COPD.

An air quality alert continues through this Saturday night and Sunday morning for all of Minnesota:

Details of the air quality alert were posted Friday by the MPCA: