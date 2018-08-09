Toasty summer weather through the weekend

If you enjoyed yesterday, which brought the Twin Cities our fourteenth 90-degree day of the year, then the next several days are designed for you.

Expect high temperatures in the 80s statewide this afternoon. The Twin Cities should reach about 88 with a light northwest wind.

Muggy morning in southern Minnesota

This morning has begun on muggy note from the Twin Cities to southern Minnesota. Dew points have been in the sticky mid 60s to low 70s in many areas. The good news is that a weak frontal boundary will gradually bring drier air from the northwest by this afternoon as it slides southeastward. Those elevated dew points should dip down to the much-more-comfortable low 60s.

Smoky skies

Along with the lowering of humidities, the northwest flow is bringing smoke from Canadian wildfires. The fine particulates mostly aloft have made their way down to the surface at times, which can cause problems for those with lung and other health issues. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert that continues until 10 a.m. Thursday for northwest and north central Minnesota. Atmospheric mixing is likely to dilute the particulate concentrations by late morning.

Here is the bigger picture extending to the North Dakota border:

Any showers anywhere?

There will be just a chance of isolated showers in west central and southwestern Wisconsin this afternoon.

Very warm and dry thorough the weekend for Minnesota

A dome of hot high pressure and light winds should be sitting right on top of us on Saturday.

High temperatures statewide are likely to be mainly in the mid 80s to low 90s from Friday through Monday.

Our next rain?

Forecast models have pushed our next decent chance of showers out to next Monday night or Tuesday. Even then they are likely to be scattered and not soakers. Your garden will appreciate a little water from time to time.

And you might enjoy some chilled watermelon.