Thunderstorm chance overnight; steamy Sunday with P.M. thunderstorm possible

A National Weather Service storm damage survey was conducted on Saturday. The survey confirmed that a weak tornado tracked through part of eastern Kandiyohi county and western Meeker county Friday evening:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

350 PM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018 …NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 8/3/2018 TORNADO EVENT… .OVERVIEW…A line of severe thunderstorms developed over western

Minnesota and continued east across central Minnesota during the

evening hours. A surge of wind in a section of the line resulted

in a tornado that developed just west of Atwater and continued

eastward along Highway 12 to northwest of Litchfield. Pockets of

tree damage, an overturned trailer, and some other minor

structural damage to sheds and pole barns resulted. Straight line

wind damage, mostly to trees, was found south of the tornado

track and Highway 12. .ATWATER/GROVE CITY, MN TORNADO… Rating: EF0

Estimated peak wind: 80 mph

Path length /Statute/: 11.2 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 300 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0 Start date: 8/3/2018

Start time: 634 PM CDT

Start location: 1 WNW Atwater, MN

Start Lat/Lon: 45.1407 / -94.7912 End date: 8/3/2018

End time: 645 PM CDT

End location: 3 NW Litchfield, MN

End lat/lon: 45.1527 / -94.5634 EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories. EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 To 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph NOTE:

The information in this statement is PRELIMINARY and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.

The NWS storm damage report includes the tornado track:

And photos of damaged buildings in Grove City:

Thankfully, there weren’t any injuries or fatalities due to the Friday evening storms.

Thunderstorm chances

Scattered thunderstorms were moving through parts of far northern Minnesota Saturday evening.

Another batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms could move through portions of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, later Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night in a portion of northern Minnesota. The remainder of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, has a marginal risk of severe weather Saturday evening and overnight:

Slight risk indicates scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, marginal risk indicates isolated severe thunderstorms are possible:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Sunday thunderstorm chance

Far southern Minnesota will have the best chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

It looks like the Twin Cities metro area could see some very scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Check forecast updates.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Sunday through Sunday night:

It’ll rain in some spots that look dry on the loop, but the NAM model illustrates the general rain pattern.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota will have highs in the 80s Sunday afternoon:

We could reach the upper 80s in parts of the Twin Cities metro area.

It’ll be steamy too, with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s in about the southern half of Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be cooler, with high temps in the 70s north and lower 80s south:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, followed by mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Sounds summery to me!