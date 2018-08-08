Summer rolls on; sky show Wednesday night

It’s that time of year when it feels like summer will never end. But Minnesotans know better. Get ready to enjoy another string of 80-degree days ahead.

Fog weather

Our longer August nights provide more time for temperatures to fall to the dew point in the early morning hours. Fog has been thick in spots. Remember, it can come up quick, like a curtain dropping down over your eyes in an instant.

There's dense fog in areas along and east of I-35 in East MN and Western WI. Visibilities of a quarter mile or less. Take it slow — you only have seconds to react to hazards or other vehicles in dense fog. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/O5dKSYTzFs — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 8, 2018

Sky show this week

You may have noticed those bright planets in the southern sky after sunset. It’s a rare confluence of Mars, Saturn, Jupiter and Venus in the southern sky all week long. Scan the southern sky after sunset this week for a celestial treat.

Check this out! Over the next several evenings you'll be able to see four planets all at the same time. If you get a good view of the sky with clear conditions you should be able to see Mars, Saturn, Jupiter and Venus. #TampaBay # #Astronomy #UpWith pic.twitter.com/VLWW9nxwCn — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) August 7, 2018

Mendocino Complex fires as big as the Twin Cities

This tweet from the Twin Cities National Weather Service puts the biggest fire in California’s history in some sobering perspective.

As of last night the Mendocino Complex fire in California was the largest in their state records with over 290,000 acres burned. To give some context of how large an area has been impacted so far, here's a look at that approximate area superimposed over the Twin Cities metro. pic.twitter.com/b0QuytljYo — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 8, 2018

Smoky west

The sheer volume of smoke in the west is remarkable.