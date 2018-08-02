Summer Returns: Mostly steamy, partly stormy

Winds of change are blowing into our weekend forecast. A summer-like air mass oozes back into Minnesota Friday. You’ll notice the sticky factor rising as dew points push into the upper 60s. Highs approach the 90-degree mark across the southwest parts of Minnesota Friday.

It is still August after all.

Partly thundery

Extra heat and humidity are critical building blocks for summer thunderstorms. The best timing for scattered storms appears to be late Friday night into Saturday, with a few more possible Sunday. It won’t be a weekend washout, but most of us will hear thunder and may get a downpour. NOAA’s NAM 3 km model captures the essence of spotty storm clusters in action.

There is a (low) marginal risk for severe storms across most of Minnesota this weekend.

Feels like summer

Temperatures look summery until further notice. Highs in the 80s are the rule over the next 10 days.

August heat ahead?

I still think the upper air pattern over North America is likely to morph and send some of the western heat our way this month. A few of the models have pushed that back toward mid-August.

Highs in the 90s still lurk out there on NOAA’s GFS model in the 2-week range.

Stay tuned.