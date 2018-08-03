Steamy afternoon, evening thunderstorm chance; storms at times overnight and Saturday

Some strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the Twin Cities metro area this morning.

A few spots saw large hail:

Yikes! Viewer Nicole Stelmach says she's seeing quarter-size hail in Osseo. @svensundgaard is LIVE on our Facebook page with the latest. https://t.co/zHmprAUmat pic.twitter.com/JaBzGjAjav — KARE 11 (@kare11) August 3, 2018

Here’s a chart of hail sizes that can be used during severe weather:

Got hail? We would love to hear from you. Send us a tweet at @NWSTwinCities with the size of the hail, and what time it occurred. Pictures of the hail next to coins or a ruler are especially helpful. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/vgD32g60Io — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 3, 2018

Thunder chances

Minnesota could see a few very scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with a better chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

Some on and off thunderstorms are expected across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, Saturday and Saturday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from this Friday evening through Saturday afternoon:

It’ll rain in some spots that look dry on the loop, but the NAM model illustrates the general rain pattern.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Severe weather risk

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon, this evening and overnight in parts of west-central Minnesota, with a marginal risk in many other areas:

Slight risk indicates scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, marginal risk indicates isolated severe thunderstorms are possible:

A marginal risk is indicated for most of Minnesota Saturday and Saturday night:

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota should see highs in the 80s this Friday afternoon, with some 70s in northeastern Minnesota. A few spots in far southwestern Minnesota could touch 90.

Dew point temperatures will rise this afternoon, reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees in much of southern and central Minnesota by late afternoon.

High temperatures on Saturday will be mainly in the lower 80s:

The northeast will top out in the 70s.

Highs in the 80s will be widespread on Sunday:

The timing of thunderstorms will affect weekend highs.

Twin Cities high are expected to reach the mid 80s next Monday through Wednesday.

