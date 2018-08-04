Periods of rain, possibly a few thunderstorms; best rain chance shifts south on Sunday

You’ll want to have a “plan B” for your outdoor activities today.

Periods of rain are a good bet for most of Minnesota this Saturday, with a few embedded thunderstorms at times.

The Twin Cities metro area could see a break in the rain around mid afternoon, with another batch of showers and thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and this evening.

Severe weather risk

Minnesota could see a few severe thunderstorms today and tonight:

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather today and tonight for much of Minnesota (area shaded yellow in the graphic above) and a marginal risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities metro area and much of the southeast, plus western Wisconsin.

Slight risk indicates scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, marginal risk indicates isolated severe thunderstorms are possible:

Temperature trends

Minnesota highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday afternoon.

The timing and location of clouds and thunderstorms will affect high temps.

On Sunday, most of our favorite state will have highs in the 80s:

The Twin Cities metro area should see highs in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, probably followed by mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Our average Twin Cities high temp is 82 degrees this time of year.

Sunday rain chance

On Sunday, far southern Minnesota will have the best chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The Twin Cities metro area could see an early morning shower, followed by a chance of an afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Sunday through Sunday night:

Storm damage in Meeker county

The NWS Storm Prediction Center lists these Friday evening wind damage reports in Meeker and Kandiyohi counties:

The times in the far left column are in Universal time, which is 5 hours ahead of CDT. So, 2340 is 23:40 minus 5 hours, or 18:40. That translates to 6:40 p.m. CDT.

This funnel cloud was spotted in Swift county Friday evening:

KARE 11 viewer DeAnna R. shared this video with us of a funnel cloud outside Murdock, MN, about an hour west of Litchfield. The video was taken around 6:30 p.m. She said it did not touch the ground, just hovered a few minutes. #KARE11weather pic.twitter.com/EG889tsBK0 — KARE 11 (@kare11) August 4, 2018

The National Weather Service is sending a meteorologist to Meeker and Kandiyohi counties today to survey the Friday evening storm damage.

Programming note

