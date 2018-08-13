One last steamy day before relief

Bill EndersenBill Endersen Aug 13, 2018
A very muggy atmosphere remains in place across Minnesota this Monday morning, primed to bring us yet another hot, humid day. Expect afternoon high temperatures from the low 80s in the northwestern and northeastern corners of the state to the low 90s farther south. The Twin Cities should reach about 92 with a southwest wind of 10-20 mph.

Even Duluth, near the chilly waters of Lake Superior, could approach its record high for the day of 91. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible near Canada this afternoon.

Monday’s weather story for the Duluth area, northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Duluth National Weather Service

Meanwhile, more flooding expected in the East

Heavy rains from overnight thunderstorms have increased the chance of more flooding in the mid-Atlantic states, especially across eastern Pennsylvania and into New York State.

Elevated risk of flooding from the mid-Atlantic states into New England over the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. NOAA Weather Prediction Center

Canadian relief

A cold front will edge into northwestern Minnesota this afternoon and gradually push our hot, muggy weather out of the state on Tuesday.

Forecast surface weather map for Tuesday. NOAA Weather Prediction Center

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday should be about 10 degrees cooler than today. Highs should range from just the upper 60s around Ely in the far north to the mid 80s in the southeast corner  around Caledonia. The Twin Cities should hit about 83.

Rain?

In addition to thermal relief, the cold front will also trigger a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Look for them across mainly northern into central Minnesota tonight and then in the southern parts of the state on Tuesday. Due to the scattered nature of the precipitation, I  expect that many of us will remain dry or receive insignificant rainfall.

The rest of the week

After a coolish and comfortable Wednesday, temperatures will rebound a bit. But I am anticipating rather normal temperatures and comfortable humidities through the remainder of the week.

Unsettled weather might arrive later on the weekend. Forecast models are looking favorable for possible thunderstorms next Sunday or Monday.

Acorns

On a different topic, possibly unrelated to our weather this summer, the oak trees in our neighborhood seem to have produced a bumper crop of acorns. They crunch underfoot in numbers that I do not remember from past summers as I take my daily walks. And they make quite a clank as they fall on roofs of houses and vehicles. Could our April blizzard followed by a hot, humid summer have enhanced acorn production or am I just becoming more acorn-aware? These are the kinds of things meteorologists ponder when the weather is not particularly exciting.

  • Matthew

    We’ve also observed a bumper crop of acorns, both in the metro as well as up North in the Paul Bunyan State Forest near Lake George, MN (many animal tracks around the fallen acorns).