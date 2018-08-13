One last steamy day before relief

A very muggy atmosphere remains in place across Minnesota this Monday morning, primed to bring us yet another hot, humid day. Expect afternoon high temperatures from the low 80s in the northwestern and northeastern corners of the state to the low 90s farther south. The Twin Cities should reach about 92 with a southwest wind of 10-20 mph.

Even Duluth, near the chilly waters of Lake Superior, could approach its record high for the day of 91. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible near Canada this afternoon.

Meanwhile, more flooding expected in the East

Heavy rains from overnight thunderstorms have increased the chance of more flooding in the mid-Atlantic states, especially across eastern Pennsylvania and into New York State.

Canadian relief

A cold front will edge into northwestern Minnesota this afternoon and gradually push our hot, muggy weather out of the state on Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday should be about 10 degrees cooler than today. Highs should range from just the upper 60s around Ely in the far north to the mid 80s in the southeast corner around Caledonia. The Twin Cities should hit about 83.

Rain?

In addition to thermal relief, the cold front will also trigger a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Look for them across mainly northern into central Minnesota tonight and then in the southern parts of the state on Tuesday. Due to the scattered nature of the precipitation, I expect that many of us will remain dry or receive insignificant rainfall.

The rest of the week

After a coolish and comfortable Wednesday, temperatures will rebound a bit. But I am anticipating rather normal temperatures and comfortable humidities through the remainder of the week.

Unsettled weather might arrive later on the weekend. Forecast models are looking favorable for possible thunderstorms next Sunday or Monday.

Acorns

On a different topic, possibly unrelated to our weather this summer, the oak trees in our neighborhood seem to have produced a bumper crop of acorns. They crunch underfoot in numbers that I do not remember from past summers as I take my daily walks. And they make quite a clank as they fall on roofs of houses and vehicles. Could our April blizzard followed by a hot, humid summer have enhanced acorn production or am I just becoming more acorn-aware? These are the kinds of things meteorologists ponder when the weather is not particularly exciting.