Friday morning thunder for some of us, then a steamy afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms will move through central Minnesota and parts of the Twin Cities metro area Friday morning. A severe thunderstorm is possible.

This severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Meeker County continues until 830 a.m.:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Litchfield MN, Dassel MN, Darwin MN until 8:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/gcXFFSXxeI — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 3, 2018

Additional thunderstorms are possible in Minnesota later Friday afternoon and evening, and a few of those storms could be severe.

Minnesota highs will be mostly in the 80s Friday afternoon, with a few spots in the far southwest touching 90. Parts of the northeast top out in the 70s. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s to around 70 in much of central and southern Minnesota. It will feel very summery.

