Minnesota’s sky obscured by smoke plume; state of emergency in BC

Skies over Minnesota are obscured by thick smoke once again. The massive smoke plume is drifting in from wildfires in British Columbia in western Canada. The smoke is so thick the sky over Minnesota is an eerie whiteish gray color, instead of our typically blue summer sky.

Before and After: Here's the sky above the Huttner #WeatherLab on a normal blue sky day, and today. #mnwx #Smaugust pic.twitter.com/ImIqvDkCA1 — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) August 17, 2018

Visible from space

The massive smoke plume is clearly visible from 22,300 miles up in space on NOAA weather satellites. Not normal.

Air quality alert

Most of the smoke is aloft Friday afternoon. But more smoke may mix down to ground level Friday night into Saturday. The MPCA has expanded air ari quality alert to include most of southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities.

AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for the southern half of Minnesota effective Friday 8/17 beginning at 8 p.m. through Sunday 8/19 12 p.m. This is in addition to the air quality alert already in effect for the northern half of the state. Stay tuned for more info at https://t.co/CGFkjJ8Ytr pic.twitter.com/RsjREGdGfJ — MPCA (@MnPCA) August 17, 2018

560 wildfires in BC

There are now over 560 active wildfires in British Columbia pumping out smoke toward Minnesota.

With over 560 fires now burning, BC continues to experience heightened #BCwildfire activity. 3370 personnel are supporting ongoing wildfire response efforts. As much of BC is in a high to extreme fire danger rating, please remain vigilant and do your part to prevent wildfires. pic.twitter.com/w2lgh5aCmj — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 15, 2018

A state of emergency has been declared for British Columbia.

Given the current #BCwildfire situation and the expected increase in wildfire activity, the Province has declared a provincial state of emergency. Read the full release from @EmergencyInfoBC here: https://t.co/MyctLl5wez — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 15, 2018

Smoky weekend

Minnesota endures the smoke plume this weekend. Rain Sunday night into Monday may help wash some of the smoke out. Temperatures rise again into the 80s later next week.