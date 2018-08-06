Less swampy later today; best two weather months ahead?

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Aug 6, 2018
We’ll feel a slow air mass transfusion across Minnesota Monday. Dew points in the sticky 60s in southern Minnesota are getting nudged south by a drier air mass with dew points in the 50s across the north.

Monday Dew points, via National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Our increasingly comfortable air mass is courtesy of Canada. As the weak front sags south today, a few spotty showers may bubble up. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model shows widely scattered cells Monday afternoon.

Most of us will stay dry, but I can’t rule out a stray passing shower.

NOAA HRRR model, via tropical tidbits

Mostly 80s

We’ll see a good mix of sunshine this week. Temperatures run mostly in the 80s. Looks like early August to me.

NOAA forecast temperatures for Minneapolis, via Weather Bell

Partly smoky

We’re likely to see hazy skies this week even when the sun shines. A massive smoke plume from the western fires is draped across Minnesota once again.

NOAA

Best two months of the year ahead?

Looking at the numbers, you can make the case that the best two weather months of the year are ahead for Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities this week is 82 degrees. It stays at 70 or warmer through Sept. 21. August is also our second sunniest month of the year on average. We average 69 percent of possible sunshine historically in August.

Yes, we’re losing about 2 1/2 minutes of daylight a day now. But many of our finest weather days of the year lie ahead. Silver linings people.

Fujiwhara effect? 

Twin tropical cyclones in the eastern Pacific are likely to merge this week. The phenomenon is known as the Fujiwhara effect.

Here’s another view from the Los Angeles National Weather Service office.

Record ocean warmth in San Diego

The Pacific Ocean is at record high water temperatures near San Diego.