Less swampy later today; best two weather months ahead?

We’ll feel a slow air mass transfusion across Minnesota Monday. Dew points in the sticky 60s in southern Minnesota are getting nudged south by a drier air mass with dew points in the 50s across the north.

Our increasingly comfortable air mass is courtesy of Canada. As the weak front sags south today, a few spotty showers may bubble up. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model shows widely scattered cells Monday afternoon.

Most of us will stay dry, but I can’t rule out a stray passing shower.

Mostly 80s

We’ll see a good mix of sunshine this week. Temperatures run mostly in the 80s. Looks like early August to me.

Partly smoky

We’re likely to see hazy skies this week even when the sun shines. A massive smoke plume from the western fires is draped across Minnesota once again.

Best two months of the year ahead?

Looking at the numbers, you can make the case that the best two weather months of the year are ahead for Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities this week is 82 degrees. It stays at 70 or warmer through Sept. 21. August is also our second sunniest month of the year on average. We average 69 percent of possible sunshine historically in August.

Yes, we’re losing about 2 1/2 minutes of daylight a day now. But many of our finest weather days of the year lie ahead. Silver linings people.

Fujiwhara effect?

Twin tropical cyclones in the eastern Pacific are likely to merge this week. The phenomenon is known as the Fujiwhara effect.

Chances are high that we witness a rare event in tropical meteorology: the merging of two tropical cyclones.#Ileana and #John may both become hurricanes prior to forming a binary system, but #Ileana will likely weaken within the vortex-scale shear of the larger #John. pic.twitter.com/dBPDIX8Nsp — Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) August 6, 2018

Here’s another view from the Los Angeles National Weather Service office.

Two tropical storms Ileana & John have formed west of Mexico. The GFS model shows both systems eventually rotating around each other before merging together by this weekend. This is known as the "Fujiwhara Effect" Dark green shading represents high relative humidity. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Nypk2ZhnS2 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 6, 2018

Record ocean warmth in San Diego

The Pacific Ocean is at record high water temperatures near San Diego.

Yesterday, Scripps researchers logged the warmest sea-surface temperature at Scripps Pier since records began in August 1916. The record temp—78.6 ℉—is the highest in 102 years of measurements. Data is maintained by the @shoresta100 program at Scripps. https://t.co/JnzGwRIIZW pic.twitter.com/pvOMzrK4Il — Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) August 2, 2018