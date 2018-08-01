Fresh breezes now; Dog Days return this weekend

Talk about a respectable cool front. August blows in with fresh northwest breezes. Highs Thursday feel more like September with pleasant temperatures in the 70s. Gunky summer heat and humidity get shoved all the way to Kansas City and St. Louis.

Our free AC is welcome for many, but it won’t last long. Temperatures push higher by the weekend. And sticky dew points in the 60s return.

Dog Days

So where did the term “Dog Days” come from anyway? Here’s the Meriam Webster definition.

1 : the period between early July and early September when the hot sultry weather of summer usually occurs in the northern hemisphere 2 : a period of stagnation or inactivity Wikipedia says this:

Stagnant atmospheric weather patterns are common in late summer. The jet stream is usually on Canadian vacation in early August. The jet typically shifts south as we approach September, driving the season’s first cold front south. My hunch is we have a many more hot and sticky days before that happens for real.