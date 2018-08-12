Foggy start for some; air quality alert until noon

Light winds overnight allowed the temperature to drop to the dew point in parts of Minnesota.

Areas of dense fog developed, and a dense fog advisory continues until 9 a.m. this Sunday morning in portions of northern and east-central Minnesota:

Details of the dense fog advisory, from the Duluth office of the National Weather Service:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

455 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018 …DENSE FOG THIS MORNING… MNZ018-019-025-026-033>038-121400-

/O.NEW.KDLH.FG.Y.0007.180812T0955Z-180812T1400Z/

North Itasca-Central St. Louis-North Cass-South Itasca-South Cass-

Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-Carlton/South St. Louis-

Pine-

Including the cities of Bigfork, Hibbing, Walker, Grand Rapids,

Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, Duluth, Pine City,

and Hinckley

455 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018 …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING… The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning. * LOCATION…Portions of northern Minnesota. * VISIBILITIES…A quarter mile or less. * TIMING…Through 9 AM. * IMPACTS…Limited visibilities will make travel very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving…slow down…

use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Patchy areas of fog are expected this morning in the Twin Cities metro area.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Air quality alert

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control agency, smoke from wildfires in western Canada is causing air quality levels in Minnesota that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma or COPD.

An air quality alert continues until noon this Sunday for all of Minnesota:

Details of the air quality alert were posted Friday by the MPCA: