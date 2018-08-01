Death Valley records hottest month ever on earth

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Aug 1, 2018
The July numbers are in for Death Valley. The weather station at Furnace Creek has recorded the hottest month ever reliably measured on earth. July’s average monthly temperature of 108 degrees breaks the July record of 107.4 degrees set just last year.

I’ve visited Death valley multiple times. In November. I’ve lived in 110+ degrees in Arizona summers. I can’t even imagine what that level of heat feels like.

Our inbound cool front has arrived with scattered T-Showers and cooler breezes. The front generates scattered showers today. Redevelopment this afternoon shows potential for a marginal risk of severe storms just south and east of the Twin Cities.

NOAA’s HRRR model shows redevelopment just southeast of the Twin Cities this afternoon.

Cooler, then hotter

We enjoy two days of free AC across Minnesota through tomorrow. Heat and humidity levels build again this weekend.

The upper air pattern next week favors warmer than average temperatures for the Upper Midwest.