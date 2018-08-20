Cooler Monday with prospects for metro rain

Soaking rains have been falling on parts of Minnesota this month, mainly to the north, west and south of the Twin Cities. But the core of the Twin Cities has been free of any measurable rain for the past 15 days. That puts us 1.5 inches below normal for August so far.

There is some meteorological hope for our lawns and gardens, thanks to a tight low pressure system spinning over western Iowa this Monday morning.

Large areas of rain developed across Minnesota Sunday night. Some rainfall has been heavy with many reports likely to exceed two inches once the rain gauges are emptied by weather observers.

Early this morning a spoke of rain from this storm system stretches from southwestern Minnesota northeast to near Grand Rapids. This rain is moving northwestward and will weaken during the morning.

Meanwhile, more showers and storms will continue developing over Iowa. As shown on the above radar image, some of this rain has spread into southern Minnesota. A few isolated sowers have even broken out in the Twin Cities area.

While the heaviest rains for the remainder of the day are likely to fall on southern Minnesota, some showers and thunderstorms are likely to hold together and track as far north as the Twin Cities. Some rainfall might be heavy later today.

Finally, a break from the heat and humidity

Clouds and rain will hold our temperatures down today. Look for afternoon high temperatures from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. The Twin Cities should hit about 77.

Tuesday will see a dry blob of high pressure arriving from the northwest. The cooler air should again give us high temperatures from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. That air will be from Canada, so expect wildfire smoke again.

Warmer again later this week

Temperatures will warm a bit and become more typical of August beginning on Wednesday.

Thursday should be a warm and lovely day to kick off the State Fair.

Next chance for rain

Our next weather-maker should bring non-severe showers and thunderstorms to our area Thursday night and Friday.

Hurricane Lane

While the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and eastern Pacific are free of tropical storm activity, Hurricane Lane is wound up in the central Pacific. Lane is a powerful category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The forecast track is for Lane to curve more to the northwest and possibly approach the Hawaiian Islands late this week.