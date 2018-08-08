Air quality alert: Massive western smoke plume reaches Minnesota

We’ve been watching smoke drifting aloft over Minnesota from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada for weeks now.

Now, a more significant smoke plume has reached Minnesota. Some of that smoke is working down to ground level. The plume is clearly visible on NOAA weather satellites. Wednesday afternoon’s images show the clear and massive smoke plume blowing from the northern Rockies into Minnesota.

Air quality readings upstream show smoke is reaching the unhealthy range at ground level in western North Dakota.

Air quality alert

Smoke at ground level is reducing visibility upstream. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northwest Minnesota into Thursday morning.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northwestern and northcentral Minnesota, effective Wednesday, August 8 beginning at 2 p.m. through 10 a.m. Thursday, August 9. The affected area includes the cities of Roseau, International Falls, East Grand Forks, Bemidji and Moorhead and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Leech Lake. Satellite and surface weather observations show an area of smoke moving into northwestern Minnesota. Visibility in southern Manitoba has decreased to four miles due to smoke, indicating an increase in fine particle concentrations. The smoke plume that originated in western Canada will travel southeastward, reaching International Falls during the afternoon and Red Lake to Bemidji Wednesday evening. Periods of smoke are expected to persist in this area overnight into Thursday morning. During this time, fine particle pollution is expected to remain at or above a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Smoke is expected to decrease across the alert area late Thursday morning.

Worse out west

Smoke is so thick from the now record wildfires in California that air quality readings are very unhealthy for much of the west.

Day 24 (and counting) of heavy smoke and poor air quality in Yosemite NP. The #FergusonFire started on July 13. #CAwx #CAfire #airquality pic.twitter.com/0VcXMU7DOr — Daniel Alrick (@SFmeteorologist) August 8, 2018

The Holy Fire near San Diego is now putting out a big smoke plume in southern California.

The Holy Fire on Santiago Peak continues unabated this morning. This time-lapse video from HPWREN shows the smoke from Santiago Peak looking east from 6-9 am. Smoke will fill the skies in the northwest Inland Empire today, and extend into the high desert. pic.twitter.com/PKv3USH6v8 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 8, 2018

The smoke plumes from the western fires are literally covering much of the U.S.

Smoke from the western fires is making it all the way to the East Coast and beyond (at least aloft–mostly above a mile above the surface). Here's the vertically integrated smoke (HRRR model from last night). Another map showed some smoke near the surface even in New England. pic.twitter.com/0Jl6WDAFjg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 8, 2018

Here’s some good perspective on the bigger connections driving another incredible wildfire season in the west.