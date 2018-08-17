Air quality alert expands to include Twin Cities metro Friday evening

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the air quality alert southward, and it will include the Twin Cities metro area and parts of central and southeastern Minnesota beginning at 8 p.m. CDT this Friday:

The air quality alert will continue through Sunday morning.

The northern half of Minnesota is already under an air quality alert.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will lead to air quality levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma or COPD.

Details of the updated air quality alert:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for the southern half of Minnesota effective Friday, August 17 beginning at 8 p.m. through Sunday, August 19 12 p.m. This is in addition to the air quality alert already in effect for the northern half of the state. The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro area, Mankato, Rochester, and St. Cloud and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux and Prairie Island. Canadian wildfire smoke originating from British Columbia, Alberta, and western Ontario will continue to affect Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening as it moves from north to south across the state. Air pollution monitors show a rapid rise in fine particles with values approaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 101 (Orange). This plume of smoke over northern Minnesota is expected to move south during the day. Waves of smoke will move over the state with air quality beginning to be impacted in the St. Cloud to Twin Cities area by Saturday morning and Mankato and Rochester by the afternoon hours. Periods of smoke are expected to persist in this area through Sunday morning. During this time, fine particle pollution is expected to remain at, or above, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. By Sunday afternoon winds will switch to the south improving air quality conditions. People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality: There are people who are more likely to be affected when fine particle pollution reaches an unhealthy level. People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease or high blood pressure

Children and older adults

People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors Health effects: Air pollution can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or fatigue. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, use your inhalers as directed and contact your health care provider. Take precautions: Everyone should take precautions when the air quality is unhealthy. Take it easy and listen to your body.

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan. Pollution reduction tips: The main sources of fine particle pollution is any activity that uses fuel. Conserving energy and buying clean, renewable energy are great lifestyle choices to help reduce overall pollution. Reduce vehicle trips.

Encourage use of public transport, or carpool, when possible.

Postpone use of gasoline powered lawn and garden equipment on air alert days. Use battery or manual equipment instead.

Avoid backyard fires. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app visit MPCA’s Air Quality Index webpage. You can find additional information about health and indoor and outdoor air quality at the agency’s Air Quality and Health webpage.

Sunday rain chances

Lawns are getting crispy, and there are thirsty gardens and farm fields in many parts of Minnesota.

We’re hoping for rain.

Saturday and Saturday night look dry in most areas.

On Sunday, western Minnesota has a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. That rain chance expands eastward by Sunday evening.

Most of Minnesota will probably see periods of rain and some embedded thunderstorms overnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain chances continue into Monday afternoon in eastern Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Sunday through Monday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Programming note

