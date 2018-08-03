Scattered morning storms, a steamy afternoon; thunderstorms at times overnight and Saturday

Morning thunderstorms have been moving through parts of the Twin Cities metro area, and some have been severe.

The latest severe thunderstorm warning continues until 9:45 a.m. for parts of the central and south metro:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bloomington MN, Eagan MN, Burnsville MN until 9:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/88sHPlNXfz — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 3, 2018

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Large hail was reported this morning in some locations:

Yikes! Viewer Nicole Stelmach says she's seeing quarter-size hail in Osseo. @svensundgaard is LIVE on our Facebook page with the latest. https://t.co/zHmprAUmat pic.twitter.com/JaBzGjAjav — KARE 11 (@kare11) August 3, 2018

Additional scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible until about noon in parts of central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area, plus west central Wisconsin.

By the way, here is a chart of hail sizes that can be used during severe weather:

Here's a helpful guide for estimating the size of hail. We would appreciate any hail reports or photos. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/UFg9ejppKe — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 3, 2018

Another batch of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move into western Minnesota later this afternoon and spread eastward this Friday evening. Most of Minnesota will see periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight and on Saturday. Some of those thunderstorms could be severe.

Minnesota highs will be mostly in the 80s this afternoon, with a few spots in the far southwest touching 90. Parts of the northeast top out in the 70s.

Dew points will rise into the upper 60s to around 70 in much of central and southern Minnesota by late this afternoon.

It will feel very summery.

A complete Updraft update will be posted later this morning.