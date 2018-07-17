Weather perfection now; weirdly rainy Thursday ahead

It just doesn’t get any better than this.

Excellent drying conditions

Farmers in southwest Minnesota and near Mora are still dealing with waterlogged soils this week.

But our near wall-to-wall sunshine, low humidity, and dry breezes can suck about .25″ of moisture per day from soils this time of year. Around a quarter of soils in Minnesota were still showing surplus moisture according to this weeks Minnesota crop report.

Scattered rain and warm temperatures allowed for 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 15, 2018, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Portions of the state began to recover from flooded fields with crops showing signs of stress and some crops drowned out. Field activities for the week included spraying and second cutting of hay. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 24 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 0 percent very short, 4 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 28 percent surplus. Forty-five percent of the corn crop was in the silking stage, 6 days ahead the five-year of average. Corn crop condition decreased slightly with a rating of 77 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming reached 56 percent, 4 days ahead of average. Fifteen percent of soybeans were setting pods, 5 days ahead of average. Soybean condition rated 75 percent good to excellent.

Weird summer soaker Thursday

Our near-perfect weather lingers into Wednesday in most of Minnesota. Thursday’s weather maker looks odd for summer, as a fall-like low-pressure system spins into Minnesota.

A big chunk of Minnesota looks likely to pick up 1″ to 2″+ rainfall totals Thursday.

Pleasant weather today & tomorrow, but wet weather is expected Wednesday night through Friday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2" are expected. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/6awHmpGfZA — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 17, 2018

Cool and comfy late July

The next 2 weeks appear to favor relatively a pleasant weather pattern across Minnesota.

Heat returns for August?

There are signs in the long range upper air pattern that heat may build north into Minnesota once again as August approaches.

Stay tuned.