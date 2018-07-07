Warm and a bit more humid on Sunday; thunderstorm chances mainly north half of Minnesota

Saturday was a classic Minnesota summer day.

High temperatures were in the 80s across most of the state, with a few spots touching 90 degrees in west-central and northwestern Minnesota.

There was plenty of sunshine statewide, and it was breezy enough to make the sailboat race on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis interesting:

Thunderstorm chances

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in northwestern and north-central Minnesota overnight Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service indicates a slight risk of severe weather overnight Saturday night in northwestern Minnesota and north-central Minnesota:

A few thunderstorms could spread into parts of northeastern Minnesota early Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible in northern and central Minnesota anytime from about mid-afternoon Sunday into Sunday night. Those thunderstorms could spread into southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area after sunset on Sunday.

Temperature trends

Highs Sunday are expected to be mostly in the 80s statewide, but the Twin Cities metro area and a few spots in southern Minnesota could touch 90 degrees:

Metro area dew points are expected to reach the upper 60s on Sunday, so it will feel a bit more humid than Saturday.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the upper 80s on Monday and through most of next week

Flash flood watch north Sunday night

There is the potential for heavy rain in parts of central and northeastern Minnesota Sunday evening and Sunday night.

The Duluth office of the NWS has issued a flash flood watch from Sunday evening through Sunday night and early Monday for the areas shaded green:

Details of the flash flood watch:

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Duluth MN

353 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018 …FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING… .A slow-moving cold front and heavy rainfall rates will lead to

the possibility for flash flooding from storms Sunday night into

early Monday morning. Rainfall rates over one inch per hour are

expected, with storm motions resulting in storms repeating over

the same area for numerous hours overnight. MNZ012-019>021-025-026-033>037-080500-

/O.NEW.KDLH.FF.A.0003.180709T0000Z-180709T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Northern Cook/Northern Lake-Central St. Louis-

Southern Lake/North Shore-Southern Cook/North Shore-North Cass-

South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Carlton/South St. Louis-

Including the cities of Isabella, Hibbing, Two Harbors,

Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Walker, Grand Rapids, Pine River,

Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, and Duluth

353 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018 …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING… The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Minnesota, north

central Minnesota, and northeast Minnesota, including Crow Wing,

Aitkin, Cass, South Itasca, Carlton/South St. Louis, Central St.

Louis, Cook and Lake counties. * From Sunday evening through Monday morning * Strong thunderstorms will produce very heavy rainfall rates

Sunday night into early Monday morning, which may lead to flash

flooding along and south of the Iron Range across parts of

northeast Minnesota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

