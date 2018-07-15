Warm and a bit humid, with a passing P.M. shower possible; comfortable on Monday

This will be another humid day in the Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota.

Drier dew points will spread through much of northern and central Minnesota as we go through Sunday afternoon.

Temperature trends

Our Sunday afternoon highs are expected to be in the 70s in much of northern and west-central Minnesota, with 80s elsewhere. The Twin Cities metro area should top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs in the 70s are expected Monday in about the northern half of Minnesota, with lower 80s in the southern half:

Dew point temperatures will be in the comfortable 50s across most of Minnesota Monday afternoon:

That’ll feel great, and there will be plenty of sunshine too!

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be around 80 degrees on Tuesday, followed by lower 80s Wednesday.

Highs might only reach the upper 70s on Thursday, followed by lower 80s on Friday.

Our average high temp is 84 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities.

Rain chances

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today, especially over northern and central Minnesota:

Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area could see a passing shower/isolated t-storm anytime from about mid afternoon into early this evening.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can also check with the Duluth and Twin Cities offices of the National Weather Service for updated weather information.

There’s a good chance for some periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday and Thursday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Flooding update

Flood warnings continue in some locations around Minnesota due to recent heavy rains.

The Twin Cities office of the NWS has flood warnings shaded green on their main page:

You can click on the map on the NWS site to get warning details.

Here’s the Saturday evening update about flooding along the Snake River in Kanabec county:

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

813 PM CDT SAT JUL 14 2018 MNC065-161445-

/O.CON.KMPX.FA.W.0012.000000T0000Z-180716T1445Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Kanabec MN-

813 PM CDT SAT JUL 14 2018 …A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT MONDAY FOR

KANABEC COUNTY… At 810 PM CDT Saturday, flooding continues along the Snake River in

Kanabec County, especially in the Mora area. The stage was 14 feet

after cresting at just over 15 feet Friday. The river will slowly

receed for the next several days and may not return to normal levels

until late next week. The flood warning will likely need to be

extended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

And here’s a summary:

The NWS will update the flood warning details today.

You can also find graphical NWS updates on river levels for many spots around Minnesota throughout the day and night.

If the location of interest is not listed there, try the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service page and click on a location for river level details and forecasts.

Weather nugget

Typically, July is our sunniest month of the year in the Twin Cities, with an average of 72% of possible sunshine. November has the least sunshine, with an average of only 39% of possible sunshine during the daylight hours.

