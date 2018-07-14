Warm and a bit humid Sunday; shower and thunder chance P.M.

We hit 87 degrees Saturday afternoon at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

That’s a few degrees warmer than our average high of 84 degrees, and dew point temps were in the 60s.

If Saturday wasn’t too sticky for you, you’ll also like our Sunday weather.

I should mention that we are expecting a few clouds at times.

Temperature trends

Most of northern and west-central Minnesota will see highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon, with 80s elsewhere:

Roughly the northwestern half of Minnesota will see dew points drop into the comfortable 50s on Sunday, while 60s linger elsewhere.

Dew points in the 50s will spread over the remainder of Minnesota Sunday night.

Looking ahead, the northern half of Minnesota will have high temperatures in the 70s on Monday, with lower 80s in the southern half.

Metro area highs are expected to reach around 80 degrees on Tuesday and Thursday, with lower 80s Wednesday and Friday.

Rain and thunder chances

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Saturday evening in parts of North Dakota. Some thunderstorms could spread into northwestern Minnesota this Saturday night.

West-central and northern Minnesota will have a chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm Sunday morning.

Most of Minnesota will have a chance of scattered showers and a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and early evening, but if you do get any rain it isn’t expected to last very long in any one spot.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday evening through Sunday night:

The NAM loop shows the general rain pattern within the model, but it will probably rain in some places that look dry in the loop.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can also check with the Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service for updated weather information.

Highs in the 90s

In the Twin Cities metro area, we have an average of five days in July with a high of 90 degrees or warmer. We’ve already seen four days with a high of 90 degrees or warmer in the metro area this July, and we’re not even half-way through the month.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.