Twin Cities on pace for 20+ days of 90-degree heat this summer?

We’re getting our money’s worth this summer in Minnesota.

Monday marks the 11th day of 90-degree heat in the Twin Cities this year. That’s just 2 shy of the average of 13 days at or above 90 degrees annually in the Twin Cities, and we’re still not at the halfway point of meteorological summer.

We're getting our money's worth from Summer 2018! The mercury hit 90 again today at MSP Airport. That makes 11 days of 90-degrees or warmer so far this year. The annual average is 13 days. We're still not at the halfway point of meteorological summer! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/CYmhoELD6w — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) July 9, 2018

It’s notable that this summer’s heat started early, with 6 days at or above 90 degrees in May in the Twin Cities. If our current pace of 90-degree heat continues, we’d end up around 22 days at or above the 90-degree mark this year. The record is a brutal 44 days back in the summer of 1988.

Drier air mass Tuesday

Tuesday looks comfortable in Minnesota. Dewpoints start out in the 50s across the northeast half of Minnesota and near 60 in the south and west. A muggier air mass lurks just south and west.

Muggy air returns Wednesday

Dew points soar again Wednesday toward the 70-degree mark. The extra moisture is fuel for scattered thunderstorms. Storms favor northern Minnesota Wednesday and could sag south toward the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Here’s NOAA’s NAM 3 km model.

More pleasant air mass next week?

Some models are hinting at a more pleasant air mass again next week across Minnesota. Highs in the 70s north and lower 80s south, with comfortable dew points, look likely.

We’ll take it!