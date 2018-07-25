Thunderstorm chances Wednesday; 70s linger into the weekend

Our weather will be a bit unsettled this Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A cold front is sagging through Minnesota, and there are some breaks in the cloud cover ahead of the front.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in parts of central and southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and early this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday and Wednesday night in much of southern Minnesota, plus the far southeastern part of the Twin Cities metro area and portions of west-central and southwestern Wisconsin:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

The remainder of the Twin Cities metro area is in a marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon or early this evening, which means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Stay weather aware this afternoon and this evening.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Temperature trends

A cold front has already passed through northern Minnesota, where temps will barely reach the 70s this afternoon.

Chilly low temps are expected late Wednesday night and early Friday.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen our overnight temp drop below 60 degrees in the Twin Cities:

The low temperature in the Twin Cities is forecast to dip to 58 degrees tonight. Lows have been 60 or warmer for the past 41 nights, which is the 9th longest stretch on record. But, that streak will come to an end tonight or one of the next few nights. pic.twitter.com/zFciOMJRQh — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 25, 2018

Most of northern and central Minnesota will top out in the 60s on Thursday, with a high temp around 70 in the Twin Cities:

Seventy degrees is our average high temp in the Twin Cities on Sept. 19!

Our average high temp right now is 83 degrees.

Twin Cities highs temp are expected to reach the mid 70s on Friday, followed by upper 70s this coming weekend.

Our air conditioners will get an extended break.