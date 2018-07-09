Welcome to the heart of summer in Minnesota. The next 4 to 6 weeks are historically the warmest of the year on average. The average high in the Twin Cities is now 84 degrees and stays there through July 22. You can see we ride the top of Minnesota’s annual temperature curve for the next few weeks.

We also enjoy more than 15 hours of daylight through July 23. Lake water temperatures peak in the 70s over the next 6 weeks. Get out there and enjoy some of the best Minnesota has to offer!

Bumpy night up north

A wicked line of storms blew across northern and central Minnesota Sunday night. The locally damaging but meteorologically impressive line rolled southeast last night.

Intense but beautiful T-Storm towers across north central Minnesota as sunset nears. Flash flood and T-Storm warnings: Two Harbors west to Brainerd Lakes to Wadena to the south of Fargo. Most models suggest storms will fade as they approach Twin Cities well after midnight. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/9sc4hiT9Fy — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) July 9, 2018

The Duluth NWS office received reports of damaging winds and heavy rainfall total over 3 inches.

Knife River [St. Louis Co, MN] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG at 8 Jul, 5:53 PM CDT — TREES KNOCKED DOWN ONTO POWER LINES IN KNIFE RIVER. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR.

Grand Rapids [Itasca Co, MN] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG at 8 Jul, 6:53 PM CDT — A FEW TREES DOWNED IN GRAND RAPIDS. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR.

1 NW TWO Harbors [Lake Co, MN] TRAINED SPOTTER reports HEAVY RAIN of 3.25 INCH at 7:58 AM CDT — TOTAL RAINFALL FROM STORMS YESTERDAY.

Tale of two air masses

We enjoy a drop in dew points over the next 24 hours. Dew points will fall into the 50s by tonight. Tuesday looks pleasantly warm and dry. Heat and humidity return Wednesday. Highs ride the upper 80s to near 90 this week. There are some signs of a cooler, drier air mass again next week.

