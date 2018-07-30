Summery with isolated PM shower or storm possible; California wildfire update

I think you’ll like your Monday weather.

Northern and central Minnesota will have mostly sunny skies.

The south will see some patchy clouds pop up in the afternoon, with a chance of a few scattered showers/isolated thunderstorms anytime from about mid-afternoon into this evening.

The Twin Cities metro area could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm anytime after about 3 p.m., but it will be dry in most areas for the bulk of the daylight hours.

Temperature trends

Our Monday highs will tend to be in the lower 80s in most of Minnesota, with a few upper 70s.

Lower 80s will be common on Tuesday:

A cold front moves into Minnesota on Wednesday, so highs will range from the 60s in the north to the lower 80s in the southeast:

Twin Cities metro area highs should be in the upper 70s on Thursday, followed by mid 80s Friday and mid to upper 80s next weekend.

Longer range outlooks still show warmer than average temps for Minnesota during the second week of August.

Rain chances

Tuesday still looks dry for Minnesota.

There’s a chance of showers and t-storms in northern Minnesota late Tuesday night, and that chance expands statewide on Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Tuesday night through Wednesday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Northern California wildfires

According to the Washington Post, there have been six fatalities from the Carr wildfire in northern California.

Firefighters are also battling wildfires in other northern California locations.

A good source of the latest northern California wildfire details is CAL FIRE.

#carrfire has details of the Carr wildfire.

Satellite imagery helps firefighters map the wildfire locations:

The intense northern California wildfires have spawned some pyrocumulus clouds:

Phenomenal example of #pyrocumulus cloud atop #CarrFire. Extreme localized heat provided by fire at surface warms air above, making it less dense. It then rises rapidly, expanding, cooling & condensing into cloud. (Bonus: smooth, icy "pileus" capping the updraft). #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/NS9AXgfkb0 — Dr. Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 30, 2018

Persistent hot and dry weather set the stage for the northern California wildfires:

What the heck is going on with California wildfire situation? Vegetation moisture in many areas now at/near record low levels. Why? Persistently hotter than avg. temperatures, plus dry winter. Map via NW Clim. Toolbox: https://t.co/cbOMwqHBiy #CAwx #CAfire #CarrFire #RiverFire pic.twitter.com/mD2muQKL4f — Dr. Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 29, 2018

Highs in the Redding, California area are expected to be above 100 degrees all week, with no rain in the forecast:

The hot and dry weather is making it more difficult to fight the Carr wildfire.

We wish them well.