Spotty storms Wednesday; taste of September Thursday

We’re about to get a reminder that the only thing between Minnesota and the Arctic Circle is a barbed-wire fence.

Strong cold front for July

An unseasonably strong cold front pushes south through Minnesota Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms will break out along the frontal zone. NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model captures the notion of spotty thundershowers moving across Minnesota Wednesday morning. The morning cells may fade before redevelopment along the frontal zone from the Twin Cities south Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Low severe risk

The overall severe risk is low, but there is a marginal risk for the Twin Cities Wednesday. NOAA’s Strom Prediction Center paints a slightly higher risk along the I-90 corridor and into Iowa.

12:26pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: from the central plains to far southern minnesota https://t.co/rEAejNHwPA pic.twitter.com/vAf1qWY8Mj — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) July 24, 2018

Hints of September Thursday

Behind the front, temperatures run about 15 degrees cooler than average Thursday. Many towns in Minnesota will not reach 70 degrees. Blue on the weather maps on July 26 this year?

Warming up again

Temperatures moderate again by this weekend. Overall the next 10 days look very pleasant as we head for August.

Wildfires in the era of climate change

The intensity of wildfires around the planet this summer is remarkable. It’s common sense documented by science: A warmer planet produces more frequent and more intense wildfires.

Yosemite is being evacuated and closed due to thick smoke and fires nearby.

#BREAKING: Yosemite Valley will be evacuated and closed to all visitors beginning Wednesday because of the raging #FergusonFire. https://t.co/jjWVw20uGE — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 24, 2018

What we are witnessing in the West and Greece is actually climate change happening right before our eyes.