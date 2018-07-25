Spotty showers and T-storms today; September breeze tomorrow

Here comes the front. An unseasonably strong cold front cuts through Minnesota today. Scattered showers and a few T-Storms will bubble up along the frontal zone. NOAA’s HRRR model shows the timing of two primary waves of rain cells.

Severe risk south

There is a very low (marginal) risk for severe storms in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A slight risk of severe storms is in place across southeast Minnesota.

September front

A September front in July? Highs will not reach 70-degrees Thursday across most of northeast half of Minnesota. You may be tempted to gather around a bonfire Thursday evening.

Warming up again

Temperatures recover by this weekend into next week. But overall I still don’t see any major heat spikes in the next 1-2 weeks. We’ve won the summer temperature lottery as we move into August. August??

Climate change links to extreme weather

If you listen to MPR’s Climate Cast every week you know it’s routine for us to make the credible scientific links between climate change and extreme weather events. Two weeks ago we talked with Dr. Genevieve Gunther about the failure of many media news stories to make obvious links between weather events and climate change.

This week Dr. Gunther seems to have successfully proded the New York Times to update stories with clear links to climate on the catastrophic fires in Greece.