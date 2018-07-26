“S’mores weather” now; warming up this weekend

Sep-tober breeze

You may be tempted to cozy up alongside a bonfire tonight.

Our cool breezes may send you searching for the jacket you stuffed into the back of the closet two months ago. Temperatures dive into the 40s up north and 50s in southern Minnesota overnight. Don’t be shocked if Embarrass comes in at 39 degrees Friday morning.

Warming up again

Our unusual July cool snap is brief. Temperatures moderate again by this weekend and into next week to more typical summer levels.

Edge of drought

A few scattered rain showers are possible Sunday. But overall the next week looks fairly dry. Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin have seen less than 2-inches of rain int he past month. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows yellow areas slipping into drought.