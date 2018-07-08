Severe thunderstorm watch parts of northern and central MN until 11 p.m. Sunday; flooding possible too

A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 11 p.m. this Sunday evening for much of northern Minnesota and part of central Minnesota:

Details of the severe thunderstorm watch, which does not include the Twin Cities metro area:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 267

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

350 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

West central to northeastern Minnesota

Southeastern North Dakota

Northeastern South Dakota

Extreme northwestern Wisconsin

Lake Superior * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 350 PM until

1100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible SUMMARY…Thunderstorm development/intensification is expected the

next few hours from southeastern North Dakota eastward into

Minnesota. The storm environment will initially favor supercells

with large hail and the potential for a tornado or two. Storms

should grow upscale into clusters and line segments later this

evening, when the primary threat will become damaging winds and

hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45

statute miles north and south of a line from 120 miles west

southwest of Detroit Lakes MN to 40 miles south southeast of Ely MN.

For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch

outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes. && AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to

2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A

few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector

29025.

The Twin Cities metro area could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight this Sunday night.

Flooding possible too

Flash flood warnings continue until 11:15 p.m. this Sunday for portions of southern St. Louis county and southwest Lake county of northeastern Minnesota:

7:30 PM: Flash Flood Warning for southern St Louis & SW Lake counties including Cotton and Two Harbors MN #MNwx pic.twitter.com/86RMTtVh2Q — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) July 9, 2018

Here are additional flash flood warning details:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Duluth MN

712 PM CDT SUN JUL 8 2018 The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota…

Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota… * Until 1115 PM CDT * At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Two Harbors, Cotton, Toivola, Meadowlands, Wolf Lake, Boulder

Lake, Larsmont, Brimson, Island Lake, Castle Danger, Knife River,

Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Whiteface Reservoir, Canyon, Highland

Lake, French River, City of Rice Lake, and Fredenberg. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the

warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, and other low lying spots. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

There is also a flash flood watch for parts of central Minnesota into northeastern Minnesota that continues through Sunday night and expires at 7 a.m. Monday:

Details of the flash flood watch:

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Duluth MN

320 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018 …FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TONIGHT… .A slow-moving cold front and heavy rainfall rates will lead to

the possibility for flash flooding from storms Tonight into early

Monday morning. Rainfall rates over one inch per hour are

expected, with storm motions resulting in storms repeating over

the same area for numerous hours overnight. MNZ012-019>021-025-026-033>037-090430-

/O.CON.KDLH.FF.A.0003.180709T0000Z-180709T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Northern Cook/Northern Lake-Central St. Louis-

Southern Lake/North Shore-Southern Cook/North Shore-North Cass-

South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Carlton/South St. Louis-

Including the cities of Isabella, Hibbing, Two Harbors,

Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Walker, Grand Rapids, Pine River,

Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, and Duluth

320 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018 …FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING… The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Minnesota, north central Minnesota, and

northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Crow Wing,

Aitkin, Cass, South Itasca, Carlton/South St. Louis, Central St.

Louis, Cook and Lake. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning * Strong thunderstorms will produce very heavy rainfall rates

tonight into early Monday morning, which may lead to flash

flooding along and south of the Iron Range across parts of

northeast Minnesota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

