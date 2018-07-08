Severe thunderstorm watch parts of northern and central Minnesota to 11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of MN, ND, SD, WI until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/9gK7eS9rbj

Details of the severe thunderstorm watch, which does not include the Twin Cities metro area:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 267

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

350 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

West central to northeastern Minnesota

Southeastern North Dakota

Northeastern South Dakota

Extreme northwestern Wisconsin

Lake Superior

* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 350 PM until

1100 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…Thunderstorm development/intensification is expected the

next few hours from southeastern North Dakota eastward into

Minnesota. The storm environment will initially favor supercells

with large hail and the potential for a tornado or two. Storms

should grow upscale into clusters and line segments later this

evening, when the primary threat will become damaging winds and

hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45

statute miles north and south of a line from 120 miles west

southwest of Detroit Lakes MN to 40 miles south southeast of Ely MN.

For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch

outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

&&

AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to

2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A

few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector

29025.