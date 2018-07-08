Severe thunderstorm watch parts of northern and central Minnesota to 11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of MN, ND, SD, WI until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/9gK7eS9rbj
— NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) July 8, 2018
Details of the severe thunderstorm watch, which does not include the Twin Cities metro area:
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 267
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
350 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
West central to northeastern Minnesota
Southeastern North Dakota
Northeastern South Dakota
Extreme northwestern Wisconsin
Lake Superior
* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 350 PM until
1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY…Thunderstorm development/intensification is expected the
next few hours from southeastern North Dakota eastward into
Minnesota. The storm environment will initially favor supercells
with large hail and the potential for a tornado or two. Storms
should grow upscale into clusters and line segments later this
evening, when the primary threat will become damaging winds and
hail.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
statute miles north and south of a line from 120 miles west
southwest of Detroit Lakes MN to 40 miles south southeast of Ely MN.
For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch
outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
&&
AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to
2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A
few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector
29025.
The Twin Cities metro area could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight this Sunday night.
Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.
You can also check with the Grand Forks and Duluth offices of the NWS for watch and warning information.
Programming note
You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.