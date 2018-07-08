Severe thunderstorm watch in parts of northern Minn. to 11 a.m.; Twin Cities thunderstorm chance tonight

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service continues a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 a.m. this Sunday morning for northwestern Minnesota and a portion of north-central Minnesota:

Details of the severe thunderstorm watch:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 265

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

310 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northwestern Minnesota

Northeastern North Dakota * Effective this Sunday morning from 310 AM until 1100 AM CDT. * Primary threats include…

Isolated significant damaging wind gusts to 90 mph possible SUMMARY…A cluster of thunderstorms with a history of

significant-severe (hurricane-force) gusts may continue to pose a

damaging-wind hazard across the watch area through mid-morning.

Additional storms also may form ahead of the complex and merge with

it, potentially enlarging the threat area into northwestern MN. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50

statute miles either side of a line from 35 miles south of Devils

Lake ND to 35 miles east southeast of Warroad MN. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU5). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION…CONTINUE…WW 264… AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to

1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 80 knots. A

few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 600. Mean storm motion vector

25040.

_______________________________________________________________________________

7:35 a.m. Update

SPC has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, which runs until 1 p.m., for northeastern Minnesota:

Details of the severe thunderstorm watch:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 266

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

655 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northeastern Minnesota

Lake Superior * Effective this Sunday morning and afternoon from 655 AM until

100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75

mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY…A small but intense thunderstorm complex with a history of

measured severe gusts across ND and northwestern MN remains

well-organized, and may continue to offer damaging gusts across

portions of northern MN into the Arrowhead, perhaps as far as

portions of the North Shore. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45

statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles southwest of

International Falls MN to 15 miles northeast of Grand Marais MN. For

a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 65 knots. A

few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector

26040.

________________________________________________________________________________

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can also check with the Grand Forks and Duluth offices of the NWS for watch and warning information.

Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop in northern Minnesota this Sunday afternoon and spread into central Minnesota this evening. Thunderstorms are possible in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area overnight Sunday night and early on Monday.

Flash flood watch

There is the potential for heavy rain in parts of central and northeastern Minnesota Sunday evening and overnight Sunday night.

The Duluth office of the NWS has issued a flash flood watch from Sunday evening through Sunday night and early Monday for the areas shaded green:

Details of the flash flood watch:

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Duluth MN

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018 …FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING… .A slow-moving cold front and heavy rainfall rates will lead to

the possibility for flash flooding from storms Tonight into early

Monday morning. Rainfall rates over one inch per hour are

expected, with storm motions resulting in storms repeating over

the same area for numerous hours overnight. MNZ012-019>021-025-026-033>037-082100-

/O.CON.KDLH.FF.A.0003.180709T0000Z-180709T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Northern Cook/Northern Lake-Central St. Louis-

Southern Lake/North Shore-Southern Cook/North Shore-North Cass-

South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Carlton/South St. Louis-

Including the cities of Isabella, Hibbing, Two Harbors,

Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Walker, Grand Rapids, Pine River,

Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, and Duluth

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018 …FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING… The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Minnesota, north central Minnesota,

and northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, in

east central Minnesota, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, and South

Aitkin. In north central Minnesota, North Cass, South Cass,

and South Itasca. In northeast Minnesota, Carlton/South St.

Louis, Central St. Louis, Northern Cook/Northern Lake,

Southern Cook/North Shore, and Southern Lake/North Shore. * From this evening through Monday morning * Strong thunderstorms will produce very heavy rainfall rates tonight

into early Monday morning, which may lead to flash flooding

along and south of the Iron Range across parts of northeast

Minnesota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

