Severe thunderstorm watch includes SE Minnesota

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for areas just south and east of the Twin Cities.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 308
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
405 PM CDT Wed Jul 25 2018
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Northern Iowa
Southeast Minnesota
Central and Southern Wisconsin
* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 405 PM
until 1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY…Thunderstorms will continue to increase in coverage
along/ahead of an approaching cold front. Locally damaging wind
gusts and some hail are possible with the strongest cells.