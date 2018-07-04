Scattered thunderstorms still possible this afternoon and early evening; heat advisory includes metro area

The first batch of thunderstorms moved through much of Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area this morning.

Some serious storm damage was reported in Bemidji:

Emergency crews are trying to find out if it was a tornado that uprooted several trees and even a garage in Bemidji on the Fourth of July.

(Photo: Beltrami County Emergency Management)https://t.co/PWjiK0SbwZ pic.twitter.com/LK10hFP5wa — KARE 11 (@kare11) July 4, 2018

More at:

WITH PHOTOS: Tornado may have touched down in Bemidji https://t.co/hAULENbFU5 pic.twitter.com/y5LVEjGRH3 — The Bemidji Pioneer (@bemidji) July 4, 2018

It should be noted that straight-line thunderstorm winds can knock over trees and cause garages to collapse. A NWS survey team typically visits a storm damage site to determine whether it was a tornado or straight-line wind damage.

Round two of thunderstorms will move across parts of Minnesota this afternoon and early evening.

A severe thunderstorm will be possible, so be aware of what county you are in during your 4th of July celebrations.

The Storm Prediction Center of the NWS has portions of southern Minnesota in a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and tonight:

The Twin Cities metro area is in the SPC marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon and tonight, meaning that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Slight risk indicates that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

One forecast model shows that most of the thunderstorms will be out of Minnesota by fireworks time, but check forecast updates.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Heat advisory this afternoon

The morning thunderstorms will keep our highs in check a bit this afternoon, but we’ll still reach the upper 80s to around 90 in parts of southern Minnesota. Dew point temperatures will be in the sticky 70s.

A heat advisory includes the Twin Cities metro and parts of southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin until 8 p.m. this Wednesday evening:

Details of the heat advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

1120 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 …HOT AND HUMID WEATHER WILL RETURN LATER THIS AFTERNOON… MNZ060-062-050030-

/O.CAN.KMPX.EH.W.0004.180704T1700Z-180705T0100Z/

/O.EXA.KMPX.HT.Y.0010.180704T1700Z-180705T0100Z/

Hennepin-Ramsey-

Including the cities of Minneapolis and St Paul

1120 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Heat Advisory, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been cancelled. * TEMPERATURE…after morning storms, temperatures will warm back

into the 80s early this afternoon, then reach 90 during mid and

late afternoon. Dew points will rise back into the lower 70s

this afternoon. This will result in heat indices in the mid and

upper 90s from mid afternoon into the early evening. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside.

When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety

and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat

stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

I hope that you have a great 4th of July!