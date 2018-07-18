One more awesome day today, soaking rains arrive tomorrow

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jul 18, 2018
Here it comes. An arc of rain and embedded thunder is tracking east across the Dakotas today. It’s part of a September-like low-pressure system that will wind up and move through Minnesota Thursday. NOAA’s GFS model depicts the system and its rain shield.

NOAA GFS model via tropical tidbits.

NOAA’s NAM model lays out the widespread rain zone. Use this animati0n more as a guide than gospel for specific totals. A widespread 1″ to 2″ rainfall zone with embedded higher totals still seems likely Thursday.

NOAA NAM model rainfall output Thursday via College of Dupage.

Cooler days ahead

The overall pattern still looks pleasantly cool the next 10 days or so. But with highs hovering around 80-degree many days, it’s hard to complain.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

