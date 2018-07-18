One more awesome day today, soaking rains arrive tomorrow

Here it comes. An arc of rain and embedded thunder is tracking east across the Dakotas today. It’s part of a September-like low-pressure system that will wind up and move through Minnesota Thursday. NOAA’s GFS model depicts the system and its rain shield.

NOAA’s NAM model lays out the widespread rain zone. Use this animati0n more as a guide than gospel for specific totals. A widespread 1″ to 2″ rainfall zone with embedded higher totals still seems likely Thursday.

Cooler days ahead

The overall pattern still looks pleasantly cool the next 10 days or so. But with highs hovering around 80-degree many days, it’s hard to complain.

If you were looking for a break from the hot weather, you'll like the temperature outlook for the last week of July. Normal highs during this period are in the lower 80s. https://t.co/O2FzKJ6zWb #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/7C2x24owVa — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 17, 2018

Climate stories

The psychology of climate change and extreme weather.

The flash drought in North Dakota brought misery, but did it change minds on climate change? https://t.co/1UsRBoEE5W via @insideclimate pic.twitter.com/oUkVurjd0v — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) July 17, 2018

California success story on emissions.

Ocean circulations and climate changes.