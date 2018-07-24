Minnesota perfect now but spotty storms tomorrow; crazy heat and wildfires globally

Jul 24, 2018
This may be the day you’ll want to remember in January.

Sunny skies, light winds, low humidity and pleasantly warm temperatures grace Minnesota today. You could make the case we have the best weather on the planet in Minnesota today. Highs will rise to the upper 70s in northern Minnesota and low 80s in the south this afternoon.

Spotty storms Wednesday

A cool front dives south through Minnesota Wednesday. Spotty storms will pop along the frontal zone as it moves southeast tomorrow.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center gives a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday over southern Minnesota.

Hints of September Thursday

Thursday’s breezes will remind you that the cool season is never really that far away in Minnesota. Highs may not reach 70 in much of the state Thursday. Temperatures moderate again by the weekend.

Record heat and wildfires

Minnesota is getting off lucky this summer. Record heat is taking hold in several spots around the globe. Deadly wildfires are sweeping through Greece this week.

Massive wildfires are also burning near the Arctic Circle in Scandinavia.

Temperatures have exceeded 90-degrees inside the Arctic Circle.

Japan is in the midst of a record heat wave.

Waco, Texas saw the hottest all-time temperature on record.