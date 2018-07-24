Minnesota perfect now but spotty storms tomorrow; crazy heat and wildfires globally

This may be the day you’ll want to remember in January.

Sunny skies, light winds, low humidity and pleasantly warm temperatures grace Minnesota today. You could make the case we have the best weather on the planet in Minnesota today. Highs will rise to the upper 70s in northern Minnesota and low 80s in the south this afternoon.

Spotty storms Wednesday

A cool front dives south through Minnesota Wednesday. Spotty storms will pop along the frontal zone as it moves southeast tomorrow.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center gives a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday over southern Minnesota.

Pleasant today. Thunderstorms likely Wednesday. Cooler and mainly dry the rest of the week. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/AHkcXl8NPw — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 24, 2018

Hints of September Thursday

Thursday’s breezes will remind you that the cool season is never really that far away in Minnesota. Highs may not reach 70 in much of the state Thursday. Temperatures moderate again by the weekend.

Record heat and wildfires

Minnesota is getting off lucky this summer. Record heat is taking hold in several spots around the globe. Deadly wildfires are sweeping through Greece this week.

Intense wilfires on the national road Athens – Patras, Greece today, July 23! Near Athens. Video: Giannis Labropoulos / @Cyclone_Rhodes pic.twitter.com/C4fNzGK9r8 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 23, 2018

#BREAKING: More then 50 killed is #Greece wildfires; Rescue workers found a small traffic jam in the resort of Mati with all of the cars burnt – 26 found dead at the scene pic.twitter.com/gX7vZlYGsQ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 24, 2018

Massive wildfires are also burning near the Arctic Circle in Scandinavia.

This is not normal https://t.co/A7rUDt4w9x — Unearthed (@UE) July 23, 2018

Temperatures have exceeded 90-degrees inside the Arctic Circle.

Utsjoki Kevo in far north of Finland hit a record-breaking 34.3C yesterday. That's 94F within the Arctic Circle! pic.twitter.com/ELmjPcGQpR — Holly Green (@HollyJGreen) July 19, 2018

Japan is in the midst of a record heat wave.

NEW: Dozens dead in Japan from record-setting, long duration extreme heat event: https://t.co/BfDKU1ufln — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 19, 2018

Waco, Texas saw the hottest all-time temperature on record.

5:03 pm: Waco has reached 114 degrees and broken its ALL TIME record high temperature of 112 set on August 11, 1969. #ctxwx #txwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 23, 2018