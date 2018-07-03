Heavy rain and flooding Tuesday morning

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to parts of Minnesota, mainly from the southwest to the northeast, overnight. Here is the short version of what you might need to know early this morning:
- Rain has skimmed by very close to the Twin Cites early today while heavy rain is causing problems to the southwest. Radar shows the rainfall at about 4:40 a.m.
- Flash flood warnings have been issued for much of Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota including Marshall and Tracy. Heavy rain is causing rapidly rising water.
- Meanwhile, flood warnings for generally rising waters have been issued for a larger area including Willmar, Redwood Falls and Bird Island.