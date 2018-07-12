Heat advisory in southern Minnesota; flood warnings to the north

Way too much rain fell in Mora, Minn., and nearby areas Thursday morning.

Radar estimates show four to six inch totals in some locations:

The areas outlined in green are under flash flood warnings this morning.

Details of the flash flood warning for the Mora area:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

706 AM CDT THU JUL 12 2018 The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

Kanabec County in east central Minnesota…

Northeastern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota… * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 704 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the city

of Mora with several roads closed in the city due to high water,

with some vehicles stranded. This is the result of 4 to 7 inches

of rain which fell between 4am and 7am this morning across

northeast Mille Lacs and northern Kanabec counties. As the rain

eases this morning, this water will slowly recede. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mille Lacs Lake, Mora, Brunswick, Isle, Ogilvie, Wahkon, Grasston,

Quamba, Knife Lake, Mora Airport and Warman.

The flash flood warning runs until 9:45 a.m. in the Hinckley, Minn., area:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Duluth MN

721 AM CDT THU JUL 12 2018 The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for…

Pine County in east central Minnesota…

Southwestern Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin… * Until 945 AM CDT * At 720 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Two to four inches has

already fallen across western Pine county. Flash flooding is

already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine City, Hinckley, Sandstone, Rock Creek, Grantsburg, Trade Lake,

Siren, Webster, Willow River, Askov, Webb Lake Wisconsin, Rutledge,

Dairyland, Brook Park, Bruno, Henriette, Cloverton, Danbury,

Hertel, and Branstad. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the

warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

In the Aitkin, Minn., area, the flash flood warning runs until 10 a.m.:

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Duluth MN

557 AM CDT THU JUL 12 2018 The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota…

Northwestern Pine County in east central Minnesota…

Southeastern Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota… * Until 1000 AM CDT * At 555 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding was

occurring in the city of Aitkin. Doppler radar indicated as much as

4 to 6 inches has fallen across southern Aitkin county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mille Lacs Lake, Crosby, Aitkin, Deerwood, Mcgregor, Malmo, Cuyuna,

Garrison, Mcgrath, Cedar Lake, Bay Lake, Glen, Wealthwood, Camp

Lake, Kimberly, Denham, Arthyde, Ripple Lake, Dads Corner, and

Glory.

There’s a flood warning until 12:15 this Thursday afternoon for portions of Koochiching and St. Louis counties:

Flood Warning in effect this morning in southeast Koochiching/northern St Louis county near Lake Vermillion #MNwx pic.twitter.com/JDsTChJy5c — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) July 12, 2018

The warnings may be updated later this morning.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can also check with the Duluth office of the National Weather Service for updated warning information.

A flash flood watch starts at 5 p.m. today and runs until Saturday morning in much of southwestern Minnesota:

447 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018 …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING… The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Iowa, southwest

Minnesota, and South Dakota, including the following areas, in

northwest Iowa, Dickinson, Lyon IA, O`Brien, Osceola, and

Sioux. In southwest Minnesota, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln

MN, Lyon MN, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, and Rock. In South

Dakota, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay SD, Davison,

Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln SD,

McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner, Union, and Yankton. * From late this afternoon through Saturday morning * Thunderstorms will start to develop late this afternoon and

become more widespread tonight into early Friday. Additional

storms will spread across the area Friday afternoon and evening,

before shifting through northwest Iowa later Friday night.

Thunderstorms will likely be slow moving, with some rainfall

rates reaching one to two inches per hour. Repeated storms will

result in a fairly widespread area of 1 to 2 inch rainfall

amounts through Friday night, with potential for rainfall

tallying locally 3 inches or more. * Heavy rains can lead to flash flooding, with water covered roads

and urban flooding. Be especially careful for water over roads

and flash flooding at night. Additional heavy rains may also

lead to renewed or enhanced river flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Steamy to the south

Highs in the lower 90s and dew point temps in the 70s will probably lead to heat index values over 100 degrees at times Thursday afternoon, especially in the Twin Cities metro area and points south and east.

A heat advisory runs until 8 p.m. in the metro area and much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

Details of the metro area heat advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

421 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018 MNZ060>063-068>070-121730-

/O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0011.000000T0000Z-180713T0100Z/

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings

421 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…Highs this afternoon in the low 90s with dew

points in the low to mid 70s on will produce heat indices

around 100 degrees. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids… keep pets hydrated… stay in

an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up on

relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

Some heat safety tips, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

It’s good to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Severe weather potential

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in much of the southern half of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin later this afternoon and this evening.

A few severe thunderstorms are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service indicates a slight risk of severe weather this Thursday and Thursday night for the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota into parts of western Wisconsin:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.