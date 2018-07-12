Heat advisory in southern Minnesota; flood warnings to the north

Way too much rain fell in Mora, Minn., and nearby areas Thursday morning.
Radar estimates show four to six inch totals in some locations:
The areas outlined in green are under flash flood warnings this morning.
Details of the flash flood warning for the Mora area:
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
706 AM CDT THU JUL 12 2018
The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Kanabec County in east central Minnesota…
Northeastern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota…
* Until 1000 AM CDT.
* At 704 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the city
of Mora with several roads closed in the city due to high water,
with some vehicles stranded. This is the result of 4 to 7 inches
of rain which fell between 4am and 7am this morning across
northeast Mille Lacs and northern Kanabec counties. As the rain
eases this morning, this water will slowly recede.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mille Lacs Lake, Mora, Brunswick, Isle, Ogilvie, Wahkon, Grasston,
Quamba, Knife Lake, Mora Airport and Warman.
The flash flood warning runs until 9:45 a.m. in the Hinckley, Minn., area:
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Duluth MN
721 AM CDT THU JUL 12 2018
The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Pine County in east central Minnesota…
Southwestern Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin…
Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 945 AM CDT
* At 720 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Two to four inches has
already fallen across western Pine county. Flash flooding is
already occurring.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pine City, Hinckley, Sandstone, Rock Creek, Grantsburg, Trade Lake,
Siren, Webster, Willow River, Askov, Webb Lake Wisconsin, Rutledge,
Dairyland, Brook Park, Bruno, Henriette, Cloverton, Danbury,
Hertel, and Branstad.
Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
In the Aitkin, Minn., area, the flash flood warning runs until 10 a.m.:
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Duluth MN
557 AM CDT THU JUL 12 2018
The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota…
Northwestern Pine County in east central Minnesota…
Southeastern Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota…
* Until 1000 AM CDT
* At 555 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding was
occurring in the city of Aitkin. Doppler radar indicated as much as
4 to 6 inches has fallen across southern Aitkin county.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mille Lacs Lake, Crosby, Aitkin, Deerwood, Mcgregor, Malmo, Cuyuna,
Garrison, Mcgrath, Cedar Lake, Bay Lake, Glen, Wealthwood, Camp
Lake, Kimberly, Denham, Arthyde, Ripple Lake, Dads Corner, and
Glory.
There’s a flood warning until 12:15 this Thursday afternoon for portions of Koochiching and St. Louis counties:
The warnings may be updated later this morning.
Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.
You can also check with the Duluth office of the National Weather Service for updated warning information.
A flash flood watch starts at 5 p.m. today and runs until Saturday morning in much of southwestern Minnesota:
447 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Iowa, southwest
Minnesota, and South Dakota, including the following areas, in
northwest Iowa, Dickinson, Lyon IA, O`Brien, Osceola, and
Sioux. In southwest Minnesota, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln
MN, Lyon MN, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, and Rock. In South
Dakota, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay SD, Davison,
Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln SD,
McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner, Union, and Yankton.
* From late this afternoon through Saturday morning
* Thunderstorms will start to develop late this afternoon and
become more widespread tonight into early Friday. Additional
storms will spread across the area Friday afternoon and evening,
before shifting through northwest Iowa later Friday night.
Thunderstorms will likely be slow moving, with some rainfall
rates reaching one to two inches per hour. Repeated storms will
result in a fairly widespread area of 1 to 2 inch rainfall
amounts through Friday night, with potential for rainfall
tallying locally 3 inches or more.
* Heavy rains can lead to flash flooding, with water covered roads
and urban flooding. Be especially careful for water over roads
and flash flooding at night. Additional heavy rains may also
lead to renewed or enhanced river flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Steamy to the south
Highs in the lower 90s and dew point temps in the 70s will probably lead to heat index values over 100 degrees at times Thursday afternoon, especially in the Twin Cities metro area and points south and east.
A heat advisory runs until 8 p.m. in the metro area and much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:
Details of the metro area heat advisory:
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
421 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
MNZ060>063-068>070-121730-
/O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0011.000000T0000Z-180713T0100Z/
Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-
Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,
Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings
421 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* TEMPERATURE…Highs this afternoon in the low 90s with dew
points in the low to mid 70s on will produce heat indices
around 100 degrees.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active
outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as
children and the elderly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids… keep pets hydrated… stay in
an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When
possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
Some heat safety tips, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:
It’s good to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:
Severe weather potential
Scattered thunderstorms are possible in much of the southern half of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin later this afternoon and this evening.
A few severe thunderstorms are possible.
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service indicates a slight risk of severe weather this Thursday and Thursday night for the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota into parts of western Wisconsin:
Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.
