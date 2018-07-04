Heat advisory cancelled for metro; fireworks thunder chance update

At 2:40 p.m., the Twin Cities NWS office cancelled the heat advisory for the Twin Cities metro area and points to the south.

The timing of our afternoon thunderstorms really put a break on heating in the metro area, but temps will recover a bit later this afternoon and early this evening.

The heat advisory continues until 8 p.m. in parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

Thunderstorms

Strong thunderstorms were moving through parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin at 3 p.m., and west-central Wisconsin had scattered thunderstorms.

That thunderstorm activity was moving eastward.

We could see some very scattered showers and thunderstorms redevelop later this afternoon and early this Wednesday evening, especially in southern Minnesota.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center of the NWS shows southeastern Minnesota with a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight, with a marginal risk of severe weather in the Twin Cities metro area:

Marginal risk indicates that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, slight risk indicates that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

Fireworks thunder?

We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm in Minnesota and western Wisconsin at fireworks time, but the computer model trends are nice.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model shows most of Minnesota rain-free at 10 p.m. this evening, with showers/isolated thunder possible in the far south:

Radar won’t look exactly like the HRRR depiction, but the trend is for dry fireworks in much of Minnesota.

That’s a nice trend!